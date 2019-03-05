Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps back into theaters this summer. For those who thought there was too little of the radioactive lizard in the franchise reboot back in 2014, the trailers for this sequel more than make up for it with plenty of epic kaiju action. And now a new Godzilla King of the Monsters Japanese poster makes this look like the ultimate monster movie.

Godzilla King of the Monsters Japanese Poster

Since Godzilla is a Japanese creation, it only makes sense that they get one of the coolest posters for the sequel so far. It has the feel of a classic Godzilla movie, especially since it features the titular monster facing off with his longtime rival, the three-headed Ghidorah. They’re both ready to square off, and it appears plenty of damage has already been done to Washington DC since the Capitol Building is on fire. It’s not just for marketing either, because we’ve seen that same image in the trailers.

Ghidorah isn’t the only other monster from Godzilla’s mythology entering the fray in this sequel. Mothra and Rodan are both coming as well, showing why the Titans once ruled this planet. They also have their own new toys coming later this year so you can recreate kaiju battles of your own without destroying an entire city. Unless it’s some kind of LEGO city. That would be awesome.

As for the human cast, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit theaters on May 31, 2019.