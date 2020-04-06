If we weren’t in the darkest timeline right now, Marvel’s Black Widow would be arriving in theaters in a little under a month. Unfortunately, the globe is dealing with a dangerous pandemic, and the entire movie release calendar is being shuffled around every week as studios push back some of the biggest movies of the year following the closure of pretty much all movie theaters everywhere. Last week, Marvel Studios announced a new November release date for the movie starring Scarlett Johansson, and now a couple of new Black Widow photos have been released.

New Black Widow Photos

First up, we have Scarlett Johansson being cautious as other agents from the Red Room Academy are in pursuit. They’re decked out in the standard tactical catsuit while Natasha Romanoff appears to be caught off guard, wearing only her street clothes.

As the most recent trailer for Black Widow explained, the Red Room operatives are being controlled by the villain Taskmaster, who has manipulated them by somehow giving them full consciousness, but unable to make choices of their own free will.

Romanoff’s surrogate sister and fellow Red Room agent Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh, above) somehow escaped, and she’s getting their makeshift family back together, including David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (AKA Red Guardian) and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Together, they’ll try to take down Taskmaster, who is quite the formidable opponent due to the fact that he can mimic the fighting styles of the rest of The Avengers, such as Black Panther, Captain America and Spider-Man, not to mention Black Widow herself. Oh, and his identity is unknown too, so that’s fun.

Will any of them besides Natasha make it out alive? Let’s not forget that she said The Avengers were the only family she has left throughout the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Plus, she recently offered up this perspective in an interview with Total Film (via sister site Games Radar):

“I think part of Kevin Feige’s genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect out of these films and then gives them something that they never could’ve dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the least expected thing, and I had to wrap my head around what that was going to be because there’s such a big tonal shift.”

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Black Widow now hits theaters on November 6, 2020 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The entire Marvel Studios release schedule has been shifted due to the new release date, and you can get the full new release calendar right here.