Natasha Romanoff may have sacrificed herself for the greater good in Avengers: Endgame, but that’s not stopping Black Widow from finally getting her own movie. And neither is coronavirus.

Black Widow is still slated for release in May (for now), and Marvel Studios just released the final trailer that reveals so much more about the movie taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but before Avengers: Infinity War. A villain calling himself Taskmaster has taken over the assassin group known as the Red Room, the organization which turned Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) into a weapon. We’re not sure what his plan is exactly, but it likely has something to do with toppling governments and taking over the world. Standard villain stuff. Watch the new Black Widow trailer below.

Black Widow Trailer

There’s a brief moment in this trailer where you see Taskmaster standing in the middle of a room watching a giant screen. If you look at the video playing on it, you’ll see he’s studying at footage of Natasha Romanoff dispatching with some bad guys in the hallway fight from her debut in Iron Man 2. That’s how Taskmaster learns how to fight against his opponents – by studying their fighting style and figuring out how to counter it and use it against them.

It’s also interesting that Taskmaster is being referred to as a man in this trailer. That could just be an assumption made by characters, and the identity of the villain could still be female, but it’s a noteworthy detail included this time.

As for Natasha Romanoff’s family, there are a surprising amount of tender and lighthearted beats. In fact, there’s one shot in this trailer that does not bode well for Florence Pugh as Natasha’s sister Yelena. The two emotionally embrace on what appears to be a sailboat, and Yelena looks like she’s in serious pain. Honestly, you have to wonder if any of Natasha’s “family” will make it out of this movie alive. It would be a shame if we got David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we only got them for one movie.

Cate Shortland is directing Black Widow, and it’s still set to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2020.