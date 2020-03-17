Disney has officially delayed the release of Marvel’s Black Widow. The Marvel comic book movie was initially set to hit theaters on May 1, but has now been postponed indefinitely amidst growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney is scrapping its entire May slate in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation against gatherings of more than 50 people. Marvel’s Black Widow was set to be the company’s biggest release of the summer, kicking off the May month, followed by 20th Century Studios’ The Personal History of David Copperfield (March 8) and The Woman in the Window (March 15), according to Exhibitor Relations. None of the films have received a new release date.

Disney is scrapping all of May, and I'm sure other studios will soon follow suit. Let's hope for June, folks. BLACK WIDOW (5/1) now TBD. THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (5/8) now TBD. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (5/15) now TBD. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) March 17, 2020

Black Widow is just the latest of many major releases to be delayed as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak has grown into a global pandemic. Disney has already delayed its other major upcoming release, Niki Caro’s live-action Mulan remake, as well as the embattled 20th Century Studios’ New Mutants, which were set for March and April, respectively. Other major releases to have postponed their release dates include F9, A Quiet Place Part II, and No Time to Die, which unlike most of the postponed films, has a set release date for November.

Black Widow‘s delay, as well as the stalled productions of films like Shang-Chi, puts into question Marvel’s tightly mapped-out release schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel’s Disney+ titles like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which is set to debut August 20) have been impacted as well. The Eternals is set to premiere in theaters November 6, followed by Disney+’s WandaVision on December 20, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, and Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021. We’ll have to see whether Marvel will shuffle its schedule in the coming months.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson who reprises her role as Black Widow, starring alongside alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, andRachel Weisz.