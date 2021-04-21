Artist Ben Harman has been delivering some of the best artwork we’ve ever seen inspired by the film of Walt Disney Animation. Today, his offerings expand with a batch of new releases from Bottleneck Gallery. Sticking with his signature tall framing style, the new Ben Harman Disney posters focus on Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 101 Dalmatians, The Aristocats, and Alice in Wonderland. Get a look at all of them below.

New Ben Harman Disney Posters

Aladdin (Day) by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$60

Aladdin (Night) by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Day) by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Night) by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

These night and day print sets are absolutely stunning. The shift in colors isn’t just a lazy variant, and each version offers a new beautiful perspective on the fictional city of Agrabah and the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. The glow of the golden hue in each print is particularly breathtaking. It makes you want to have both versions hanging on a wall.

101 Dalmatians by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$60

101 Dalmatians (B&W) by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 85

$60

For 101 Dalmatians, Harman took a different approach in creating an alternate version of the house where Pongo and his human Roger Radcliffe live. If you look closely, you can see Pongo and Perdita lounging on the lower level window and Roger hard at work upstairs. Meanwhile, the variant offers the same image but in a black-and-white sketch style that echoes some of the artwork seen in the movie’s opening credits. Both are outstanding.

The Aristocats by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

Alice in Wonderland by Ben Harman

Giclee

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$60

Finally, we get plenty of vibrant colors in both The Aristocats and Alice in Wonderland posters. For The Aristocats, I love seeing the different colors for each floor of the building where these felines jam out. And for once, it’s nice to see an Alice in Wonderland print that doesn’t rely on the usual imagery from the movie, opting to focus on the myriad of singing flowers.

All of the new Ben Harman Disney posters will be on sale today at Bottleneck Gallery starting at 12:00 P.M. ET.