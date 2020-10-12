Throughout this year, artist Ben Harman has been fleshing out his Disney Dreamland art series, bringing to life beautiful images from Disney’s classic animated movies. Each of his prints is like a vertical widescreen image with meticulously recreated architecture, amazing landscapes, astounding skyscapes, and incredible detail. And more are arriving today.

Bottleneck Gallery and Eyeland Prints UK are releasing seven new Disney Dreamland posters today inspired by six of Disney’s beloved animated movies: Fantasia, The Lion King, Hercules, Pocahontas, The Princess and the Frog, and Lady and the Tramp. Keep reading to see all new posters and find out how to get them.

All of the pieces featured below will go on sale today, October 12, at 12:00 P.M. ET at Bottleneck Gallery’s website. There will also be a limited allocation of prints on sale at Eyeland Prints UK starting at 5:00 P.M. BT. But these all have a limited print run, so you’ll want to order these as soon as they go on sale, or you might miss out on them.

Fantasia by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$60

The Lion King by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$60

Hercules by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$60

Pocahontas by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$60

The Princess and the Frog by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$60

Lady and the Tramp (Summer) by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$60

Lady and the Tramp (Winter) by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60