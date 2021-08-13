Ryan Murphy is taking over television right now. Between the latest installment in his true crime anthology series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, as well as a slew of new anthologies being added to his repertoire, the tenth season of American Horror Story, Double Feature, will hit FX and Hulu on August 25, 2021. Fans have been kept largely in the dark to this point, but now we have the first trailer to offer a little more insight into what Double Feature‘s first half, Red Tide, has to offer.

Check out the trailer below:

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Red Tide Trailer

Well, consider just a bit more light shed on the proceedings with this brand new footage. The unexpected split of this latest season has been previously described by Murphy in an Instagram post as telling “two horrifying stories” taking place “by the sea” as well as “by the sand.” With a title as evocative as Red Tide, we’re going to go out on a limb and hazard a guess that this is the former story. We’re real gamblers here, you know.

The Shining But With Mermaids?

The previous teaser and downright creepy poster for the new season served as the rabid fandom’s first official look. /Film’s own Danielle Ryan went above and beyond a few weeks ago to put together the clues and speculate on the upcoming events of the season with quite a bit of informed knowledge and was ultimately proven right with that trailer and poster. Reactions to many of the latest seasons have been rather mixed, but it’s fair to say that anticipation remains high.

The premiere episode of Red Tide is titled “Cape Fear” and the synopsis is as follows:

A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

Based on the footage in the trailer, it’s safe to say we’re dealing with some kind of siren or mermaid, only there seems to be a vampiric vibe to them. Our first glimpse of Macaulay Culkin in action makes him look oddly like Daniel Stern in Home Alone, crowbar and all, and, as we’ve come to expect, Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable. We’ve got Jaws references with human remains on the beach that look frighteningly like Christine Watkins’, home intrusions, and Frances Conroy and Evan Peters as the heads of what looks to be a very fashionable cult. Not to mention the very strong The Shining imagery. Check it out for yourself and get excited.

Returning cast members from previous seasons include Paulson, Conroy, Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Denis O’Hare, Matt Bomer, and John Carroll Lynch. The newcomers who will be joining them for this next season will be cast members Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is set to premiere on FX in the States on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. EST and will be available for streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.