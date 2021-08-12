It doesn’t feel like ancient history just yet, but it’s been just about 23 years since the Bill Clinton affair first struck the White House and that amount of time undoubtedly calls for a dramatic, cinematic retelling of a political scandal that many of us witnessed firsthand. (Although there are likely many more who didn’t! Excuse me as I curl into the fetal position.) The newly-released Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer sure goes heavy on the drama and cinema of it all. Check out the footage below.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Trailer

Impeachment will represent the third season of the FX anthology series, with the first two having covered the notorious OJ Simpson trial and the murder of designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, respectively. There’s plenty of untapped potential for this Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky series, with so much A-List talent recruited to portray real-life politicians and public figures — most of whom are still around and active today.

Clive Owen stars as former President Bill Clinton, with Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Beanie Feldstein, who appears set for the performance of a lifetime, as Monica Lewinsky. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk return as executive producers after serving as showrunners for American Horror Story. In an fascinating development, Monica Lewinsky herself has been asked to provide her valuable input in this true-crime series and is credited as a co-producer for this season as well. Needless to say, few people know the circumstances of these events better than she does. This season is based on the novel A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, authored by Jeffrey Toobin.

We only just received our first real look at Feldstein’s portrayal of Lewinsky, which will fittingly shine a much greater spotlight on the White House aide’s perspective of the events after decades of having her name smeared and dragged through the mud by the outside world. There’s always been a crucial power balance at play in this scandal that conveniently went ignored in favor of latching onto an extremely tired narrative, so hopefully the direct influence and participation of Lewinsky will ensure a more accurate and fair depiction of events this time around.

Of course, this trailer comes right on the heels of New York governor Andrew Cuomo being forced to resign after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Talk about timely!

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on September 7, 2021.