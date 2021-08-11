Impeachment: American Crime Story has given us our first look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. The third season of American Crime Story will focus on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton following his affair with Lewinsky.

Impeachment American Crime Story Teaser

Impeachment follows American Crime Story‘s previous seasons, Versace and The People vs. OJ Simpson. Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who also created the entirely fictional anthology series American Horror Story, take true crime stories and give them a melodramatic spin.

While we’ve gotten a glimpse of Feldstein’s Lewinsky in a previous teaser, we never got a chance to see her face. This promo fixes that, giving both Feldstein and Paulson their close-up. Feldstein looks suitably innocent but strong-willed as the infatuated intern, while Paulson’s makeup is too distracting to see much of her performance as the woman who exposed the presidential affair. Her voice sounds great, though.

A Female Perspective

While some have questioned the ethics of telling this story, FX attempted to squash those concerns by explaining the female focus of the series. That focus is apparent in both teasers shown so far, which give us an entirely feminine perspective. The series was written by Sarah Burgess.

“This American Crime Story season focuses on the events that led up to and through the Ken Starr special counsel investigation that resulted in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment votes in the House and the Senate as told through the point of view of the many women that were swept up in that maelstrom,” FX Chairman John Landgraf said. “Sarah Burgess is a really, really gifted, talented playwright. She’s receiving a lot of deserved acclaim right now, comes from a younger female point of view, a feminist point of view.”

Monica Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the series after Murphy specifically asked for her input. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said:

“People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later.”

This season is set to have a seriously impressive cast, playing some of the most visible people on the planet circa 1998. In addition to Paulson and Feldstein, the series will star Anthony Green as Vice President Al Gore, Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Margo Martindale as Tripp accomplice Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, who once sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on September 7, 2021.