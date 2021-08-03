(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After tackling the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace, the latest season in the FX anthology series from producer Ryan Murphy will deal with the infamous ’90s sex scandal that lead to the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton. Here is everything we know about Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Impeachment is season 3 of American Crime Story and is currently set to premiere on September 7, 2021. New episodes will air weekly on FX.

This season’s production has hit a few bumps, with many false starts along the way. Production was initially scheduled from April of last year, before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last November, Sarah Paulson revealed via Twitter that principal photography had begun by sharing a photo of herself in costume as Linda Tripp. Production was briefly halted due to positive cases of COVID-19 but later resumed, putting the show back on track for its September premiere.

What is Impeachment: American Crime Story?

Impeachment will be the third season of the true-crime anthology series, American Crime Story. The show hails from prolific TV producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, also the creators of the similarly formatted American Horror Story.

Impeachment will follow in the footsteps of previous seasons Versace and The People vs. OJ Simpson, dramatizing true events as a self-contained miniseries. The focus of this season will be the scandals and impeachment of President Bill Clinton, following his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Cast

The season is set to have a star-studded cast, all the more attention-grabbing because they’ll portray people who spent years in the spotlight. American Crime Story alum Sarah Paulson will return to the series, this time as Linda Tripp, the woman who exposed the scandal. Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Anthony Green stars as Al Gore and Clive Owen will portray Bill Clinton.

Edie Falco is set to star as Hilary Clinton, a role that initially sparked debate for its potential repercussions.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Directors, Crew, and More

The series will be written by Sarah Burgess. Though no directors have been officially announced, series co-creator Ryan Murphy directed the first episodes of the prior season’s and may continue the trend with Impeachment.

The series will be executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson.

Monica Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the series, asked by Murphy himself, who decided that production could not go forward without her involvement. Explaining her involvement in the series, Lewinsky told Vanity Fair that the project was an opportunity to tell her story. She said: