Parasite was first released in limited theaters all the way back in October 2019 before expanding to a wider release in November. Since then, it’s been kicking around movie theaters as it picked up more and more awards season buzz. Now that the movie has been named Best Picture at the Academy Awards, it’s getting its widest theatrical release yet, with NEON expanding the movie to over 2,000 theaters this weekend, giving everybody a chance to see it on the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the expansion of Parasite in theaters. The bump to over 2,000 locations will double its current wide release reach, which only ever hit as many as 1,060 locations around the United States. Foreign language movies rarely do big box office business, so they don’t reach anywhere near as many theaters as major studio releases. But now that Parasite has Best Picture under its belt, everyone wants to see it.

As of this past Sunday, Parasite has made $35.5 million in tickets sales. But with this theater expansion and the increased interest following the big Oscars wins for the movie and director Bong Joon-ho, box office analysts predict the movie could rake in between $45 million to $50 million when all is said and done.

On the foreign language box office chart, Parasite will probably end up passing Pan’s Labyrinth in the #5 spot with $37.6 million, but it will take some time to pass the #4 movie, Instructions Not Included, which stands at $44.5 million. If things go really well, maybe it could surpass Hero ($53.7 million) and Life Is Beautiful ($57.2 million). But it probably doesn’t have a chance of reaching the top spot, which belongs to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and its haul of $128.1 million.

However, what might hinder that rising number at the box office is the fact that Parasite is already available to rent at home or purchase on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. It can be hard to pass up the ease of watching a movie at home when the theatrical experience can be so frustrating (and expensive) nowadays. But Parasite certainly deserves to be seen on the silver screen in a big dark theater with an unsuspecting crowd. You really won’t regret it.

Check your local listings this weekend to see when and where Parasite is playing.