2020 Oscars Winners: Complete List Updated Live During the Ceremony
Posted on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
It’s time for Hollywood’s biggest night yet again. The 92nd Academy Awards are airing live on ABC this evening, and we’ll be updating the list of winners live as they’re announced. Keep up with the 2020 Oscars winners below.
The ceremony begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT. We’ll be updating the winners list live. Check out all the nominees below.
*Winners will appear in BOLD above the Oscars banner with the most recent on top*
2020 Oscars Winners
Coming soon!
2020 Oscars Nominees
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellwegger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Wazrzone (If You’re a girl)
Life Overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister