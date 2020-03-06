It’s a good time to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan. In the past couple years, the collectible toy makers at NECA have been delivering some incredible figures inspired by the comic book movie franchise. Their action figure lines range from detailed and and perfectly sculpted versions of characters from the original movie from 1989 to stylized figures modeled after the animated series. And as Toy Fair 2020 revealed, there are plenty more to come.

Since NECA is starting to run out of characters from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, they’re now turning their attention to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze. Since the four turtles from the original movie are already out there, NECA is giving villains more of a spotlight, including the mutants Tokka and Rahzar, as well as the beefy version of the turtles’ arch nemesis. But don’t worry if the sequel doesn’t appeal as much, because there are a couple more figures from the original movie on the way too.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Action Figures

With our heroes in a half-shell already released, at least as they appear in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, NECA is bringing us the next best mutants from the sequel. Tokka and Rahzar are the mutants Shredder has TGRI scientist Jordan Perry create in order to give him formidable enemies for the turtles.

They’re certainly no Rocksteady and Bebop, but the creature designs and effects are outstanding. Shredder isn’t too happy with them at first because they act like infants, but they turn out to be quite the formidable opponents for our heroes. The figures also come with the box of donuts that the turtles use in an attempt to trick them into taking an antidote to reverse their mutation. There also appears to be a canister of TGRI ooze with them as well.

Speaking of Shredder, the line of Secret of the Ooze figures wouldn’t be complete without Super Shredder. We’re not sure why Shredder’s armor ends up getting mutated with his body, but the villain looks incredibly imposing with his ripped physique and razor sharp blades on his armor. It’s a shame we never get to see him actually fight the turtles, but this figures will make an excellent addition to the collection of TMNT figures.

All of these Secret of the Ooze figures are expected to be available sometime in the third quarter of 2020.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Two-Pack

Even though almost all of the characters from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie have been turned into action figures, there are two that haven’t been done yet: April O’Neil and Casey Jones. Unfortunately, it seems like the likeness rights to Judith Hoag don’t seem to be part of the TMNT licensing deal, so we’re probably not going to see her join the toy line. But Casey Jones is easier to do since he wears that hockey mask, but if fans want him they’ll have to buy a two-pack.

Casey Jones will be included in a new two-pack that also includes Raphael in his “discreet” trenchcoat and fedora. That makes sense since the two have quite a confrontation after Raphael sees a movie and stops Casey Jones from getting a little carried away with some larcenous kids. However, since the likeness rights to Elias Koteas probably aren’t part of the licensing deal either, we’re willing to bet you won’t be able to take off Casey Jones’ mask. It’s a little lame that we’ll have to pay for a two-pack to get Casey Jones, especially since it only gets us another Raphael with a couple extra accessories, but that’s how it goes.

The Raphael and Casey Jones two-pack will be released sometime in the second quarter of 2020.

Thanks to our friends at ToyArk for all these images, and you can see more over there.