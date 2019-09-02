Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con this year were lucky enough to have the chance at getting their hands on NECA’s latest additions to their line-up of action figures based on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990. The four heroes in a half-shell were released last year in a limited edition four-pack, and this summer brought Shredder, Splinter and a couple foot soldiers to the table. Now those figures are finally getting released individually as GameStop exclusives, and they’re available for pre-order right now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Action Figures

These figures don’t come in the cool four-pack that was released at Comic-Con, but they do come with nearly all of the accessories that were included with those figures. The only missing piece from the limited edition four-pack is the weapon rack (seen at the top of the page) that holds all of the Foot Soldier accessories. That’s a bit of a shame because it was a great way to display all the weapons, but they’ve gotta make that first release an exclusive somehow.

All four of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie action figures will cost you $24.99 each, and you can pre-order both in store at GameStop or on their website right now. What’s great about their pre-orders is that if you do it in store, you only have to put a certain amount down and can pay the rest when they arrive in the store. Even if you pre-order online, you won’t be charged for the items until they ship, which is currently expected on February 4, 2020.