Last year, one of the best San Diego Comic-Con exclusives was NECA’s special four-pack of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures inspired by the original movie from 1990. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo all came in special packaging that looks like a giant VHS case, and the detail on the figures made them look exactly like the movie figures we all wanted as kids. Now that collection is getting some company with a whole new set of figures.

NECA has revealed another San Diego Comic-Con four-pack of action figures from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. This time, you’ll be able to get Splinter, Shredder, a couple Foot Soldiers, and a whole bunch of weaponry for the ultimate battle between heroes in a half-shell and their arch nemesis. See the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie action figures below.

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Action Figures

NECA already came out with a 1/4 scale figure of Shredder and a Foot Soldier to go with the larger set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that were released before the exclusive pack arrived at San Diego Comic-Con. So it was assumed that there would be smaller scale figures of the villains to go with the 8-inch turtles figures. But we weren’t sure there would ever be a Splinter, so his appearance in this four-pack that will be available at SDCC is a real treat.

As you can see, in addition to the four figures (including two Foot Soldiers), there are also a ton of weapons and even a rack to hold them. This will make for some pretty epic diorama set-ups, especially if you have that building backdrop that was released with the turtles figures last year too.

As of now, this four-pack is a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive. However, the turtles figures from last year ended up getting released individually earlier this year (albeit with a couple fewer accessories). So there’s a good chance we’ll see these figures get released as individuals sometime next year. NECA is good about that kind of thing, and these figures are incredible. So we can’t