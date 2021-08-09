Don’t let the decoration aisle in your local pharmacy fool you, Halloween is still a ways away. Disney+ also doesn’t think it’s too early to start celebrating All Hallows Eve: the streaming service released new photos from the Muppets Haunted Mansion to get us spooked up for the special.

The Muppets Are Getting Into the Haunted Mansion Spirit

In addition to the teaser trailer in May, we now have two new photos of Muppets getting into the Halloween spirit. Entertainment Weekly’s first look shows Gonzo the Great and Pepe the King Prawn dressed to the nines.

In the background, you see a long corridor that may be the Haunted Mansion? It doesn’t look much like the version from the ride (it definitely, at least, doesn’t have the same spooktacular wallpaper), but maybe the Muppet’s iteration got a recent renovation.

The second photo has Kermit and Miss Piggy dressed up as each other. The two look happy with their costumes, with Kermit taking a selfie of his attire.

A Spooky Muppet Special…But Not Too Spooky

The special also promises new music, celebrity cameos, and scares that are suitable for all ages. Beyond the teaser and these two photos, we don’t know much else. Who will the celebrity cameos be? How many new songs will the special have? No clue.

What we do know, however, is that there will be Muppets. We also know that someone will challenge Gonzo to spend Halloween night in the Haunted Mansion (spooky!). That’s frankly all most people need to know to tune in.

This show isn’t the only Haunted Mansion project Disney has in the works. Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield are also set to star in a live action Haunted Mansion movie.

The two adaptations are sure to be different. I doubt there will be song numbers in the live-action version, for example, but who knows?! I also doubt that Haddish and Stanfield will dress up as Kermit and Miss Piggy respectively, though I’d be here for it if they did.

We don’t know when exactly Muppets Haunted Mansion will come out other than “this fall.” Given the special takes place on Halloween, however, it seems safe to assume that it will premiere sometime in October. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see how scary things get for the Muppet crew. Until then, we can enjoy these photos and contemplate our own costumes for the Halloween season.