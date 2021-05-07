It’s never too early to start preparing for Halloween. That’s why Disney+ is getting the word out about a new Muppets Haunted Mansion special coming to Disney+ this fall, just in time for the spooky season. The streaming service just released the first promo for the new Muppets special with Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn making the announcement, but one of them isn’t quite able to muster up the same kind of energy to hype up the show.

Muppets Haunted Mansion Special

The Muppets Haunted Mansion special takes place on Halloween night, which is a good start. Gonzo gets challenged to spend an entire night in The Haunted Mansion, the iconic Disney theme park attraction, and you can probably guess how that turns out for the famed Muppet performer. Hopefully he’ll have his trusty chicken Camilla along his side to keep him company. Maybe Rizzo the Rat will get caught up in the terror too.

Like many Muppet productions before this, Muppets Haunted Mansion will bring in the beloved Muppets gang, along with plenty of celebrity cameos and all-new music. Maybe they’ll even bring back this classic number from The Muppet Show so many years ago:

Even though the announcement of this Muppets Haunted Mansion is arriving in conjunction with Disney’s “Halfway to Halloween” events at Disney theme parks, the mere existence of this special feels like it came out of left field. It’s not often that Disney has done holiday specials like this with the Muppets, and the gang hasn’t exactly been used to their full potential. Maybe this idea came about during the pandemic because Disneyland was shut down for over a year, making it easy to produce something like this using the actual Haunted Mansion.

In recent years, Disney has proven that they don’t really know what to do with the Muppets. The film franchise has fallen by the wayside again, the newest attempt at a streaming series was rather lackluster, and the one idea that sounded good was totally abandoned. Here’s to hoping that Muppets Haunted Mansion starts a new renaissance for Jim Henson’s creations.