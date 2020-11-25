The line-up of new shows for the 2020-2021 television season isn’t much to write home about thanks to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on television production workflow. But there is one new show that we’re keeping our fingers crossed for since it hails from 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and the first trailer for it has finally arrived.

Mr. Mayor follows Ted Danson as he tries to win over the people of Los Angeles as the city’s new mayor. But he faces some pretty stiff opposition in the form of Holly Hunter, who seems to have nothing but contempt and scorn for his election. Watch the Mr. Mayor trailer below for a peek at the series.

Mr. Mayor Trailer

This isn’t the best first impression of the show. It doesn’t look terrible, but it really only has one laugh out loud moment in the trailer. Granted, it can be really hard to showcase a new comedy series and give off the right vibe in an early preview. Even some of the most successful comedies of the past two decades didn’t have the best trailers to tease their first season.

And I have faith because if there’s one duo to trust to make quality comedy on television, it’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. In addition to the genius of 30 Rock, they also executive produced the unfortunately short-lived Great News, as well as the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The two are also working on an animated series called Mulligan for Netflix and a live-action comedy called Girls5eva for the Peacock streaming service.

Sella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan also star in Mr. Mayor, and here’s the official synopsis:

“Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian will serve as a co-executive producer.

Mr. Mayor premieres at 8:00 P.M. ET / 7:00 P.M. CT on January 7, 2021 on NBC.