Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the creators of NBC’s 30 Rock and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, are stepping into the world of animation.

Netflix has given a series order to Mulligan, a new animated comedy series which will be executive produced by Fey and created by Carlock and Sam Means, a writer/executive producer on Kimmy Schmidt. Get the details below.

Here’s how Variety describes the new series: “After an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time?” Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the show so far.

Fey and Carlock’s previous collaborations could double as masterclasses in how to cram as many jokes into a single episode as possible without totally losing control of the narrative. The Emmy-winning duo basically rewrote the rules of sitcoms with 30 Rock, including so many jokes per episode that it felt like the comedy axis had been shifted forever. They followed that series up with an unfortunately forgettable movie (2016’s Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) before returning to television with Great News, which was canceled after two little-seen seasons, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which managed to stick around for four seasons on Netflix.

Mulligan (which presumably takes its title from the golf term which basically means “do over”) marks their first foray into animation, but it’s far from the only project they’re working on right now. Fey and Carlock are currently in post-production on an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special which is coming to Netflix later this year, marking the first of its kind for a comedy. The pair are also working on a comedy series for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock, which is titled Girls5Eva. That show follows a “one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot.”

And as if all that wasn’t enough, they’re also working on an NBC sitcom starring Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population. (That series was initially designed as a 30 Rock spin-off about Alec Baldwin‘s Jack Donaghy becoming the Mayor of New York City.)

Oh yeah, and Tina Fey will also be hosting the Golden Globes with pal Amy Poehler again in 2021, adapting her Mean Girls musical back into a movie, and lending her voice to this year’s Pixar film, Soul.