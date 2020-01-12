At the Golden Globes last weekend, host Ricky Gervais kept talking about how this was the last time he would be on stage for the awards ceremony, and he didn’t care about it at all. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has taken him at his word, and next year they’ll bring back two talents who have proven to be much more beloved in their hosting duties.

The Saturday Night Live dynamic duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be returning to host the 78th Golden Globes for the 2021 ceremony. The two previously hosted together in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and they were praised across the board for bringing some life to the awards and tag-teaming the show with some big laughs.

The Hollywood Reporter had word of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosting the 2021 Golden Globes from NBC’s Television Critics Association presentation over the weekend. Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement:

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Following the highly criticized performance of Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes last weekend, NBC obviously wants to bring in hosts who will have a little more fun instead of just trying to piss everyone off. Gervais’ comedic style has always been snarky and insulting, but last weekend’s performance just felt bitter and angry, not to mention a little hypocritical since he talks about the “Hollywood elite” as if he’s not one of them.

Fey and Poehler have been an amazing comic duo for some time, stretching all the way back to their time as cast members on Weekend Update, which they anchored together after Jimmy Fallon left the series and Fey needed a replacement to join her at the desk. If you forgot how amazing it was to have Fey and Poehler host the Golden Globes before, here’s their opening monologue from 2015: