NBC just did something it’s never done before: the network gave a new comedy series starring Ted Denson and created by 30 Rock producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock a straight-to-series order at the network, marking the first time it has ever done that with any series without seeing a pilot. So what’s the new Tina Fey show about? Find out below.

Variety has word on the promising new comedy series at NBC, which doesn’t yet have a title, but has been given an order for 13 episodes (which could expand if the show does well). In the series, Ted Danson will play a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once Danson’s character wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

Sounds like a solid premise for a sitcom, one that will likely take inspiration from the bullshit happening in the White House. But what really makes this sound fantastic is the fact that Tina Fey will be writing and producing alongside Robert Carlock again. The duo have given us comedy gold since their early days at Saturday Night Live, continuing into the incredible 30 Rock, and they’re also responsible for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. They’re a comedy dream team.

In classic Fey and Carlock fashion, the duo made an amusing joint statement about the show getting picked up:

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted.”

Speaking of Ted, let’s not forget that he’s a big part of what makes this show so exciting. Danson has been positively stellar on NBC’s afterlife comedy series The Good Place. The actor just earned another Emmy nomination for his role on the series, and while that may not be much compared to his 10-year run as an Emmy nominee (and one-time winner) for his role in Cheers, honestly, I like his role as the demon Michael on The Good Place a little more. Sorry, Sam.

NBC co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy also got in on the official statement, saying:

“We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight-to-series. It’s with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait.”

Honestly, I can’t wait either. As someone who has rewatched the entire series of 30 Rock several times, having Fey and Carlock back together so soon after The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is wrapping things up is a real treat. I don’t know if those show will head down the same sort of heightened comedy world as 30 Rock, but I fully trust in these two.

Tina Fey will produce and executive produce by way of her Little Stranger production banner, as will Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Stay tuned to find out more about the series as it develops.