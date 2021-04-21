It’s been nearly four years since the second season of Aziz Ansari‘s Emmy-winning series Master of None hit Netflix. But back at the beginning of this year, we learned that the show would finally be returning for a third season. Now, thanks to Netflix’s recently released list of what’s coming to the streaming service in May, we know that it will be arriving very soon.

UPDATE: We’ve learned more about the new Masters of None episodes, which you can read about below.

Master of None can be seen on Netflix’s new line-up of movies and TV shows coming to their streaming library in May. Unfortunately, there isn’t a synopsis or any details beyond the show’s impending arrival. In fact, there isn’t even a specific release date provided in the list, so we don’t know how long into May we’ll be waiting to see the new season.

News of Master of None season 3 finally being in the works arrived back in January this year. Production was picking up in London after the show originally started shooting in 2020 but got interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds like they must have shot a good chunk of the season last year if they were able to get the third season wrapped up for a debut in May.

In the second season, Aziz Ansari’s character Dev heads to Italy where he meets an alluring woman named Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi), who was already romantically involved with someone else. What started out as a friendship turned into a romance that threatened to shake up Francesca’s eventual engagement to her boyfriend. But after Francesca visits Dev in New York, they both reveal that they have feelings for each other, and we’re left with an image of them lying next to each other in bed, with Francesca no longer wearing her engagement ring. The season was left open-ended, but it felt like this relationship was doomed to crumble.

We’ll likely find out what happened with Francesca as Master of None season 3 unfolds, but since we’ve heard it takes place in London, that might give us an answer already. The second season kicked off a potential new tradition of Dev visiting a European locale, meeting a new love interest, and having some tasty food in the process. Perhaps we’ll see that happen again this season. But Ansari previously teased a potential change of pace for whenever a third season might come together. After the second season debuted in 2017, Ansari said:

“I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought, I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Well, Ansari may have very well gotten his wish. The comedian faced a controversial but hotly debated accusation of sexual misconduct in 2018, something that had Ansari staying out of the spotlight until he returned with a new Netflix stand-up special in 2019, which addressed the situation head-on. Will that experience inform Master of None season 3? We’ll find out in May.

UPDATE: IndieWire has learned the third season will only be comprised of five episodes and will be titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love. Aziz Ansari directed all of the episodes, and he also co-wrote them with series co-star Lena Waithe. Apparently this season will be focused on Waithe’s character Denise, so this might not really be a third season that continues the story of Aziz Ansari’s character.