It’s been four years since Master of None aired its second season, which should be enough time for Aziz Ansari’s Dev to become master…of something, right? We’ll soon find out in the third season of the Emmy-winning comedy series, which is reportedly set to return to Netflix after its long hiatus.

UK-based comedy website Chortle (via Collider) reports that Master of None is set to finally return for a third season, this time set in London. Master of None season 3 also adds Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie to the cast, likely as Ansari’s new love interest, continuing the acclaimed comedy’s trend (as of season 2 and its famous Italy adventure) of setting a new season in a new European location.

The report also claims that Ansari and co-creator Alan Yang actually started quietly shooting Master of None season 3 last spring, but production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Season 2 of Master of None was filmed in both New York and Italy, where Dev met Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi) while on a pasta-making journey. The second season finale hinted that Dev and Francesca’s relationship would be reaching its end, as she had removed her engagement ring, leaving Dev open to move to a new city in search of new love and new food.

After season 2 aired in 2017, Ansari told Vulture, “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought, I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

The second season was criticized for shedding some of the genuine realism of the acclaimed first season in favor of playing out a romantic fantasy, which Ansari seemed to be aware of when he made the comments — his stylish, wistful vision of millennials in New York City would’ve grown old fast. But those concerns would be superseded by the accusation of sexual misconduct against Ansari in 2018, though Netflix’s former head of original content Cindy Holland supported him at the time, stating that the streaming giant would be happy to bring back back Master of None “when Aziz is ready.”

Ansari disappeared from public view for about a year after the accusations were published, only resurfacing for Netflix’s 2019 comedy special Aziz Ansari: Right Now, where he addressed the allegations and backlash. Now it appears he’s ready to return to Master of None, recently replying to film blog Spettacolo Italiano when asked about a potential season 3: “If I’m not writing something now [during lockdown], it’s pretty lazy right?”