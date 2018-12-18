We’ve seen plenty of footage from Mary Poppins Returns featuring Emily Blunt in full magical nanny mode, including a clip featuring a magical bath time. But what audiences haven’t seen enough of yet is Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda adding to the film’s soundtrack. That changes today with a new Mary Poppins Returns clip which features the man himself bringing some of his trademark hip-hop lyrical style to the Disney sequel. And yes, there are animated penguins dancing with him too.

Watch the new Mary Poppins Returns clip below.

Mary Poppins Returns Clips

The clip plays at the beginning of the Good Morning America interview above before Lin-Manuel Miranda comes out to speak with the hosts about working on Mary Poppins Returns. It looks charming, and the sets and costumes are bright and colorful, but this feels like it might be too much of a throwback to the original to really stand on its own.

So far critics have mostly been praising the sequel, giving it a decent 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film has earned plenty of nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, Our own review wasn’t quite as enthralled as many critics. Josh Spiegel wrote specifically about the film’s soundtrack that it seems desperate to be crowd-pleasing but don’t really measure up:

“While composer and lyricists Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman mostly do a very good job of keeping the songs in the same early-20th-century style as those in the first film by the Sherman brothers, the songs quite simply fail to be memorable at all.”

You can judge for yourself by listening to the entire soundtrack before the movie opens tomorrow – the entire line-up of songs is available to stream online right now. Otherwise, you can hear it when Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on December 19, 2018.