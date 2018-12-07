Winds in the east, there’s a mist coming in, like something is brewing, about to begin. That thing about to begin is the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack, which is now available to stream in full. Yes, even though you have to wait for the movie, you can still kick back and listen to Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda sing their heads off for Disney’s new sequel. Listen to the the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack below!

The full Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack is embedded above for your listening pleasure. If, for some reason, you don’t have Spotify, it’s also available on YouTube. Here are some newly released tracks.

Can You Imagine That?

Nowhere to Go But Up

(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky

A Cover is Not the Book

The Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack has music by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. “When it came time to go in the room and actually write the songs, that’s where the ‘petrified with fear’ part comes in,” Shaiman told Deadline. “But once we realized that this was our chance to almost speak for generations, through music and lyrics—not to mention everyone else on the film—to say thank you to [original Mary Poppins songwriters] the Sherman Brothers, to show our love for the film and all the men and women who worked on it or appeared in it…Once we could switch that switch in our hearts and souls and brains and think of it as a way for us to express our love for it…”

“That’s kind of what the movie is about, isn’t it?” Wittman added. “It’s about remembering that innocence in you and that time when you had no snark and no irony. Once the story had been defined, because Mary’s such the architect of everything, the songs had to move the story along…It was all very collaborative, a very lovely process, and then we had Emily and Lin as part of that process. Emily was making a movie in New York, and she would come to us so we could tailor these things—these moments, these songs—on her, as well as Lin, who was in Hamilton at the time.”

In Mary Poppins Returns, “the mysterious Mary Poppins returns to Depression-era London to visit Jane and her brother Michael, now a father of three, and helps them rediscover the joy they knew as children.”

Mary Poppins Returns flies into theaters on December 19, 2018.