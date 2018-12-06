It’s the happiest time of the year again: when the takes keep coming and award nominations start flying. The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here to kick awards season into gear.

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater join forces with Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna, producer Barry Adelman, and 16-year-old Isan Elba — Idris Elba’s daughter and this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador — to reveal the films, TV series, actors, and more that have been nominated for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards. The HFPA also announced the creation of a new category to celebrate television in the era of “Peak TV” that will be the equivalent of film’s honorary Cecil B. Demille for TV. The live stream for the announcements began at 8:10 a.m. ET at the Golden Globes website.

On the film front, Adam McKay’s searing political dramedy Vice lead the pack with a whopping six nominations, while on the TV side, the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned four nominations. Coming up close behind Vice were A Star is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book, all of which nabbed five nods each. This year’s superhero dark Black Panther nabbed a Best Drama nod, though its director Ryan Coogler was notably snubbed for director. And Netflix’s favorite to earn a Best Picture nod at the Oscars was deemed ineligible for Globe’s Best Drama award because it is a foreign language production. However, the Mexican drama did earn a nod for Best Foreign Film along with nominations for direction and screenplay.

Will critical darlings like The Favourite or Roma reign supreme? Will Sharp Objects get its due? We’ll find out that and more at the Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, on NBC January 6, 2019.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse