2019 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Vice’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Top Golden Globe Nods
Posted on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 by Hoai-Tran Bui
It’s the happiest time of the year again: when the takes keep coming and award nominations start flying. The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here to kick awards season into gear.
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater join forces with Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna, producer Barry Adelman, and 16-year-old Isan Elba — Idris Elba’s daughter and this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador — to reveal the films, TV series, actors, and more that have been nominated for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards. The HFPA also announced the creation of a new category to celebrate television in the era of “Peak TV” that will be the equivalent of film’s honorary Cecil B. Demille for TV. The live stream for the announcements began at 8:10 a.m. ET at the Golden Globes website.
On the film front, Adam McKay’s searing political dramedy Vice lead the pack with a whopping six nominations, while on the TV side, the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned four nominations. Coming up close behind Vice were A Star is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book, all of which nabbed five nods each. This year’s superhero dark Black Panther nabbed a Best Drama nod, though its director Ryan Coogler was notably snubbed for director. And Netflix’s favorite to earn a Best Picture nod at the Oscars was deemed ineligible for Globe’s Best Drama award because it is a foreign language production. However, the Mexican drama did earn a nod for Best Foreign Film along with nominations for direction and screenplay.
Will critical darlings like The Favourite or Roma reign supreme? Will Sharp Objects get its due? We’ll find out that and more at the Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, on NBC January 6, 2019.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse