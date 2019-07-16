When you’re done scrolling through the gold mines of Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars content on Disney+, Marvel hopes you’re going to be interested enough in its brand to check out a newly-announced non-fiction series called Marvel’s Storyboards. Sadly, this is not a deep dive into the art of creating storyboards for comics or movies (although that sounds like it’d be entertaining, too). Instead, this short-form original series will track Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada around the world as he interviews interesting people – including Hugh Jackman, who’s slated to be a guest in the first season.

According to Marvel.com, the first season of Marvel’s Storyboards will consist of 12 episodes, each of which last from 10-15 minutes. (Are we sure this isn’t going to be a Quibi original series? *Double checks* No? OK, we’re good.) Joe Quesada will serve as the host, and the Parts Unknown-style show will follow him “as he explores the origin stories and creative drives of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences.”

One of those guests includes actor Hugh Jackman (fingers crossed for some Wolverine-themed showtunes!), and other episodes will feature people like EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Frozen, Book of Mormon), Teen Vogue‘s executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, and a high-altitude mountaineer named Ed Viesturs, among others. These guests will all explain their personal relationship to Marvel and how they overcame a tough obstacle in their lives, so it sounds like it’s going to be a globe-spanning series with inspirational aspirations. “We go on locations, but instead of food or culture being the focus, the focus is a guest, the way they tell stories, and their story,” Quesada told Wired.

Marvel’s Storyboards is the third non-fiction series Marvel has announced for Disney+, with the other two being Marvel’s Hero Project and Marvel’s 616. Hero Project “reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities” and celebrates those kids as the heroes they are, while 616 is an anthology documentary series that interviews filmmakers and “dive[s] into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.”

And don’t forget about the content that Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+, either. Right now, we know they’re working on a What If? animated series which explores alternate-reality scenarios from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as three live-action shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which centers on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye, which stars Jeremy Renner, and WandaVision, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany).

Wired says Marvel’s Storyboards will be arriving on Disney+ sometime in 2020.