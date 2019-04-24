We’ve seen so little of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) relationship on the big screen, so it’s difficult to guess what their upcoming Disney+ series will look like. The two Avengers have a deep and sincere romance that has mostly happened offscreen, and it will finally get the spotlight in the upcoming WandaVision. So what is WandaVision actually about? We still have no clue, but Elizabeth Olsen is giving us an intriguing tease of a few WandaVision details.

In an interview with Variety at the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Endgame, Elizabeth Olsen gave a few hints on what WandaVision will look like when it premieres on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+. The series, which will begin shooting in the fall and will run a total of six hours, will pull from “quite a few other comic books,” Olsen said, adding:

“It’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat they showed a photo of us in the 1950s’ and I think that’s a good teaser. It’s gonna be really fun, I’m really excited.”

See the video interview below.

While that ’50s aesthetic hint doesn’t sound like it gives us much of a…vision…of the series, it’s actually a bigger clue than it appears. The 1950s-style setting heavily suggests that WandaVision will be adapting a version of Tom King’s award-winning The Vision series, which follows Vision as he attempts to follow through with his yearning for humanity by creating an android family. They settle in a sweet suburban house that looks eerily like a 1950s neighborhood, but things go spectacularly wrong as Vision’s grasp for normality takes on a sinister edge.

With Vision meeting a tragic end in Avengers: Infinity War, and his fate still up in the air with Avengers: Endgame, it’s possible that WandaVision may take this premise and reverse it. Scarlet Witch, may use her reality-altering powers to recreate Vision and create a normal domestic life for themselves, only for things to get out of hand.

We’re deep in speculation territory at this point, but Olsen’s hints at the series drawing from comics and the 1950s aesthetic seem to point to King’s series. It aligns with Marvel chief Kevin Feige’s description of WandaVision as “something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series.” It would certainly be darker and more ambitious than almost anything Marvel has done before. I’m sure we’ll see if this is how it plays out once Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.