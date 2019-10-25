Now that Kevin Feige has ultimate power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, it seems like he’s cleaning house and getting all the comic book company’s media ducks in a row. Or in this case, he’s putting one of them out of their misery.

Hot on the heels of news that Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb was stepping down from his post, Freeform has canceled Cloak and Dagger, the series which focused on Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened with and awakened to newly acquired superpowers, which are mysteriously linked to one another.

Deadline has word on Cloak and Dagger getting the axe after just two seasons. The second series of the show ended about five months ago, and since then there had been no word on the show getting picked up, so the writing may have been on the wall even before Kevin Feige’s promotion. This week, the options to bring the cast back for another season expired, and that was pretty much the last nail in the coffin before Freeform officially canceled the series.

In a statement about the cancellation, Freeform had this to say about the series:

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told. We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the future of Marvel Television changes now that Kevin Feige is steering the ship. The Ghost Rider series that was in development at Hulu was recently axed, and there have been rumblings that it might be because Feige wanted to use the character in the primary MCU at some point. We haven’t heard any trouble about the animated Marvel shows that are being developed for Hulu, but those sounded like they could be fun and exist on their own without interfering with any overarching plan Feige might have for future Marvel characters, so hopefully they’re safe.

For what it’s worth, the characters Cloak and Dagger recently made an appearance on the Disney XD animated Spider-Man series, voiced by the Freeform show’s stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. Here’s a look behind the scenes from their appearance: