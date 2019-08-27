The more time goes by, the more it seems like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios (and The Walt Disney Company) won’t be coming to a new agreement to share the big screen rights to Spider-Man, leaving the webslinger outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland and Kevin Feige were very diplomatic in addressing the Spider-Man deal at The D23 Expo over the weekend, but some of the other stars of the MCU were asked about the situation too, resulting in varying answers, some sad yet hopeful and others downright perplexed and hilarious.

First up, the co-stars of WandaVision spoke to Variety on the D23 red carpet, and while Paul Bettany seemed to feign being emotionally overwhelmed and said he couldn’t talk about that, Elizabeth Olsen was a little more serious and genuinely lamented the issue. Olsen said:

“That’s so sad. It really is sad. I mean, Tom was such a special… first off, he is the greatest Spider-Man to me. He actually has that youthful energy and the ability, physically and emotionally, and he’s just been incredible, And it’s been really lucky that we’ve been able to work with him, and I think it’s a big loss, and it’s really too bad.”

But then Olsen kind of mockingly suggested that a petition be started online, something she’s clearly unaware happened almost not long after the news broke.

Meanwhile, Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were a little more playful in their responses, kind of echoing the banter their characters had with Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Mackie said, “We will always have little Tom right here,” as he pointed to his heart. Meanwhile, Stan opted to look into the camera and in sing-song way said, “Tom, you are always on my mind.”

However, some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars aren’t even aware of what’s going on with Spider-Man. Jeff Goldblum is too busy enjoying life (and getting paid for it) to keep up with these entertainment quibbles, and he was crestfallen and shocked to hear about the disagreement between Sony and Disney. The result is perhaps the best reaction and interview on the subject yet:

Finally, we have Jon Favreau, who had a key role in the webslinger’s recent outing in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Not only did he help Spider-Man deal with some of the trauma and sadness following the death of his mentor Tony Stark, but he also struck up a romance with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Favreau first sounded disappointed about the possibility of Happy and Aunt May not working out thanks to this business break-up, but then he ended up optimistic:

“We’ve all read rumors, we’ve all read press releases, but you never know what’s going to happen. I’m holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn’t the final chapter of that story between those characters.”

That’s basically where all the fans are at right now, and hopefully there will be some good news to share soon.