Now that Disney has the rights to certain Marvel Comics characters that were previously in the hands of 20th Century Fox, it means Hasbro can make action figures from the X-Men, Wolverine, and Deadpool film franchises for their Marvel Legends toy line. We’ve already gotten a peek at some of the upcoming X-Men figures from both the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy, and now it’s time for the Merc with a Mouth and Weapon X to get their time in the sun.

Marvel Legends has officially opened up pre-orders for the Deadpool action figures from the first and second movie. Deadpool himself comes in a two-pack with Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Domino is lucky enough to get her own packaging. Meanwhile, there’s a two-pack from Logan featuring an injured Wolverine and an aged Professor X. Check them all out below.

Marvel Legends Deadpool Movie Action Figures

Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are the first up. Since this is the first time the film version of Deadpool is getting an action figure, we’re not sure why it’s a two-pack. Maybe Marvel Legends wanted to make sure fans spent the most amount of money to get the characters they want. So in order to get Deadpool, they have to pay for a two-pack to get him. It’s not that Negasonic Teenage Warhead isn’t a great character, but she’d probably sell a lot less if she wasn’t paired with the titular character.

Deadpool comes with dual kitana blades and dual pistols, not to mention his favorite stuffed unicorn. The Merc with a Mouth also comes with several interchangeable hands to hold all those accessories, but it’s kind of a shame that he doesn’t have a couple extra heads with different expressions on his face.

As for Negasonic, she comes with a knife, hand effects to show her superpowers, and a small knife. However, she could really use a head with a different expression. Sure, she’s pretty deadpan, but maybe having a head with the expressions she makes when using her powers would have been nice.

Meanwhile, the lucky mutant known as Domino comes on her own, complete with a different head sculpt, two machine guns, a small gun, and interchangeable hands. There’s something about the face sculpt that doesn’t quite look like Zazie Beetz to me, but I love that they perfectly captured her outstanding hair.

Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead will cost you $49.99 while Domino is half that price at $24.99.

Marvel Legends Logan Movie Action Figures

If you weren’t impressed with the other forthcoming versions of Wolverine and Professor X, maybe the aged and worn down iterations of the characters from Logan will be a little more appealing. The likenesses of both Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart are captured very well in these figures, each looking the worse for wear.

Wolverine has two different head sculpts, each showing some wounds that haven’t quite healed, as well as two different pairs of clawed hands, one clean and one stained with blood. Professor X comes with this trusty wheelchair, and that aged sculpt for his face is quite well done.

The Marvel Legends Logan two-pack isn’t available for order until September, and it will be exclusively available at Hasbro Pulse.