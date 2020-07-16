Now that 20th Century Fox is part of The Walt Disney Company, the rights to make new X-Men action figures inspired by the film franchise now lie at Hasbro. That’s why Marvel Legends is finally getting back around to making figures based on the X-Men movies, and they’re starting by celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original X-Men movie, the one that launched the comic book movie craze of the 21st century.Get a load of the first wave of Marvel Legends X-Men movie action figures below.

Marvel Legends X-Men Movie Action Figures

First up, Marvel Legends is releasing a two-pack of action figures featuring some familiar old friends. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr, better known as Professor X and Magneto, get some of the best action figures the X-Men franchise has seen. Not only do we get the versions of the characters played by Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen in the original X-Men trilogy, but we also get the younger versions played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender in X-Men: First Class and the sequels that followed.

The Professor X and Magneto two-pack comes two interchangeable heads for the psychic mutant mentor, and four interchangeable heads for the metal-controlling villain, two each for the younger and older iterations, one helmeted and one without. Magneto also comes with a couple of swappable hands and Professor X has his signature wheelchair, though we’re a little bummed that it’s not the one with has X’s in the wheels.

The Professor X and Magneto two-pack costs $49.99 and is available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse.

Next up, Wolverine finally gets an action figure with the proper likeness of Hugh Jackman. Dressed in his lumberjack-style wardrobe of jeans, a flannel shirt, and leather jacket, there are two different heads, one looking stern and angry, and the other looking absolutely pissed off. Maybe the best thing about this action figure is that you’ll be able to remove Hugh Jackman’s head and put it one the body of the classic yellow spandex clad Wolverine action figure.

Wolverine is available for pre-order for $24.99 at Hasbro Pulse.

Finally, Wolverine’s adversary Mystique is also getting her own figure with an incredible likeness of Rebecca Romijn under all that blue make-up. Even the sculpt of her scaled body looks exactly as it did in the movie. She not only comes with two alternate hands, but also an arm you can swap that is transforming into non-scaled human flesh.

Mystique is available for pre-order now for $24.99 at Hasbro Pulse.

This first wave will be shipped out in November. Hopefully this is just the beginning of X-Men movie action figures from Marvel Legends and eventually we’ll all of the main characters from both the original trilogy of movies and the prequels with the younger versions of the characters.