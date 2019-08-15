Video: The Making of ‘Jurassic World: The Ride’

Universal has published a new video which takes viewers behind the scenes of Jurassic World: The Ride, the sorely-needed new update to the old Jurassic Park ride that opened back in 1996. The video includes new interviews with people like director Steven Spielberg, writer/director Colin Trevorrow, and producer Frank Marshall, and shows actors Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong acting in new footage made specifically for the ride. Check out the full behind-the-scenes video below.

The Making of Jurassic World The Ride

This is way more involved than the behind the scenes fluff videos that are typically released for theme park rides. I appreciate the fact that they got Spielberg to sit down and take us through his relationship to the original ride, which nicely sets up the evolution of the ride into from Jurassic Park into the Jurassic World era. (What they didn’t show, of course, was just how badly the ride was in need of a facelift before this revamp.) Anyway, the video is a solid mixture of people talking about how dinosaurs and the Jurassic films make them feel and a look at some of the more tactile aspects of the ride itself, like the work that went into creating the attraction’s Indominus rex.

One thing they don’t touch on in this video is the way the ride has the ability to react and adapt to actual real-world weather changes; that’s arguably the coolest thing about it, and you can read more about that here.

In the meantime, you can check out this video of /Film’s Peter Sciretta taking you through all the details of the new ride and giving you a POV experience of riding it. He also has a video which showcases the new encounters with baby raptors and a Triceratops, and another that takes a look at the new food and drinks at the Jurassic Cafe and Isla Nu-bar nearby. And to see what the ride is like at night, make sure to watch this one.

Jurassic World: The Ride is open at Universal Studios Hollywood right now.