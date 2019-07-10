Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the grand opening of Jurassic World: The Ride and has launched a bunch of new dinosaur meet and greet experiences. A triceratops and a baby raptor join the upgraded Raptor Encounter experience. Watch as we adventure to Jurassic World and come in close contact with these three dinosaur encounters. We also explore the new Jurassic Outfitters store to see any of the original Jurassic Park and Jurassic World merchandise. Come with us on this adventure!

New Jurassic World Dinosaur Encounters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqbclMiHMmA

Watch the video above to see both the new dinosaur encounters and the new Jurassic World: The Ride merchandise.

The baby raptor encounter is facilitated by a handler, explaining the science and behavior of the young dinosaurs. The handler holds (and let’s be real, puppeteers) the baby raptor named Tango, and guests get to participate in experiments and hopefully get up close and personal with this cute little dino. I think this is by far the coolest meet and greet experience in all of Universal Studios.

The second new addition is a Triceratops encounter. This is a big scale dinosaur that moves very slowly, and I’m guessing takes at least two people to operate. You can go up to it and rub its belly and take a photo. This is cool, but I feel like the Triceratops encounter deserves more of a show as there isn’t a whole lot of emotion that this giant dinosaur can extrude beyond the watery eyes and subtle movements. I wish they could bring back the old Triceratops Encounter from Universal’s Islands of Adventure. That thing looked so real.

And the actual Raptor Encounter paddock has been updated and looks less like an afterthought and more like a genuine attraction. The raptors look better than the ones they used to have in Hollywood. They are tall, menacing, and their quick movements actually have you a bit on edge.

Jurassic World: The Ride is currently in technical rehearsals, which means its not officially open but they are testing unfinished versions of the ride with lucky guests. If you want to see our ride on Jurassic World: The Ride, watch the video here:

The attraction is expected to open in the next month, but the dinosaur encounter experiences are all open right now. So you can roll the dice and head on over to Universal Studios Hollywood and see if you can ride Jurassic World, and if not, you can still see some of the dinos.

After checking out the new Jurassic World meet and greets, we explored the new Jurassic Outfitters store to see any of the new Jurassic Park and Jurassic World merchandise. What did we find? Watch the video and find out!