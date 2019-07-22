Peter and Kitra have only four hours to experience Universal Studios Hollywood, so what did they decide to do? How many rides and attractions can you accomplish on a busy Summer day at Universal?

Watch the video above to see what we did with only 4 hours in Universal Studios Hollywood on a hot summer weekend day.

At Universal Hollywood, Peter and Kitra experienced the following rides and attractions:

We talk about the tremendous value of the Universal annual pass over Disneyland.

For the first time ever they experienced DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda .

. Peter got distracted by Back to the Future merchandise at Production Central.

merchandise at Production Central. We rode the Studio Tram Tour, the best ride in all of Universal Hollywood.

We ate at the new Mexican restaurant, Cocina Mexicana.

And finally, we booked it to the lower lot and rode Jurassic World: The Ride at night for the first time. What was different? Check it out!

Do you agree that the Universal Hollywood Tram Tour is the best ride in the park? If you had only four hours in Universal Studios Hollywood, what would you have prioritized? Let us know in the comments below!