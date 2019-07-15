We rode Jurassic World: The Ride. We encountered baby Raptors and triceratops and explored all the new merch. And today completes our initial adventures to Jurassic World as we take a look at the new food options. Universal Studios Hollywood has completely revamped the menu for the Jurassic Cafe and built a new bar with the puntastic name Isla Nu-bar. What did we think of the new food and drink options? Watch our latest video to find out!

New Food & Drinks at Jurassic Cafe & Isla Nu-bar at Universal Studios Hollywood

https://youtu.be/Qb4rQPzbUFo

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Executive Chef Marie Grimm has revamped the new Jurassic Café menu with a selection of Costa Rican-themed cuisine, inspired by the location of the Jurassic World movies. Menu items include Sweet Corn Cakes with Slow Roasted Mojo Pork or Spicy Mojo Jackfruit, Citrus Glazed Chicken, Fresh Roasted Red Snapper, and Isla Burger. Tempting starters include savory Chorizo and Potato Empanadas, Crispy Lettuce Leaf Roll with Shrimp, Tropical Fruit Salad and Pomegranate Guacamole with plantain chips. All entries will be accompanied by fresh green papaya salad and Costa Rica’s national dish, Gallo Pinto – traditional rice and beans.

Isla Nu-bar borrows its name from the fictitious Central American island location of Jurassic Park. The new bar is a stand-alone, open-air bar complete with a thatched roof. It serves up tropical-themed Tiki cocktails in three collectible cups: Etched Tiki, Bamboo-styled Tiki, and Tiki God. Too bad the collectible cups are not Jurassic World themed in any way and don’t feature dinosaurs, a huge missed opportunity by Universal Hollywood.

Beverages at Isla Nu-bar include Tropical Margarita, Piña Colada, and Painkiller, along with island cocktails such as Tiki Tai, Bird of Paradise, Ti Peach, Rum Runner, and Mai Tai. Each drink is garnished with a pineapple leaf and edible orchid flower.

