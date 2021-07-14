Just like that, we’ve reached the end of the (time)line with Loki as another Disney+ MCU series has come and gone. This particular finale, titled “For All Time. Always,” may have left viewers wondering just how the various loose ends would be wrapped up in the future. Is that it for the series? Would we see those star-crossed variants, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), pop up in future movies? Or maybe in another show altogether sometime down the line?

The answer is…yes. Loki season 2 is coming. The first half of this article will be free of spoilers. The second half will be full of them.

Loki Season 2 Confirmed

Those who stuck around for the mid-credits scene had some questions properly laid to rest. After the final cliffhanger and a brief round of credits, we find ourselves right back at the offices of the Time Variance Authority that Loki first encountered in the series premiere. A familiar TVA stamp comes down onto Loki Laufeyson’s case file, but with a pretty major twist. “Loki will return in season 2,” reads the final teasing message. Yes, this officially confirms that the God(s) of Mischief will indeed have more adventures to come and more work to do while seeking their glorious purpose.

Intriguingly, this is a stark departure from the precedent set by both previous Disney+ shows. WandaVision, which was billed as a limited series (and was nominated for its 23 Emmys under this designation), set up Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff next appearance on the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rather than in another future season of the show. Meanwhile, news quickly broke after the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Anthony Mackie would be leading a new Captain America movie of his own. It’s understandable that fans may have expected more of the same with Loki.

Instead, we’ll be seeing at least one more season of Loki and Sylvie on Disney+. Now, let’s get into the nitty gritty details about what this all could mean moving forward. Naturally, this involves talking spoilers.

Seriously. Major spoilers for the season finale of Loki lie ahead.

Looking Ahead

So, Sylvie did that. After confronting the overwhelming presence of Kang the Conqueror, the man behind the curtain played by the previously-announced for the MCU Jonathan Majors, Sylvie finally takes her destiny into her hands and shockingly plunges her sword through his chest. This immediately sets off major changes throughout the so-called Sacred Timeline and fractures reality into infinite branches, the likes of which Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the TVA at large have never seen before.

Can’t say she and Loki weren’t warned, though! For the bulk of the episode, Kang (who goes unnamed throughout the episode except for his cryptic title, “He Who Remains”) carefully and ponderously outlines just what limited choices the intrusive variants have at their disposal: kill him and set off another multiversal war as his own variants once again wrestle for control, or peacefully replace him as the new leaders of the TVA and enjoy a fantasy-fulfilling life at each other’s sides. Naturally, their disagreement over what to do next is resolved by a fight, a romantic kiss… and a prompt kick back to the TVA through time and space so Sylvie could do what (she thinks) needs to be done.

So what now? When Loki finds Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), the damage already seems to be done. Neither even seems to recognize him, leading to the final reveal of a Kang statue dominating the TVA offices where the ones memorializing the Timekeepers used to reside. And that’s it! That’s the tantalizing image we’re left with, and we must simply wait and see when season 2 will drop.

Obviously, Kang appears to be positioned as the next multi-film big bad in the MCU after Thanos was finally dispatched once and for all in Avengers: Endgame. No rest for the weary, huh? Though Kang seemingly bit the dust in the Loki finale, we’ll be seeing either him or some form of his variants (or both!) pop up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And then there’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whose title certainly implies that it will double down on the multiverse that was merely winked at in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The MCU has taken pains to connect the Quantum Realm with the steadily-expanding multiverse, so brush up on your MCU continuity and be ready for these all-important feature films in the MCU. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to /Film as we scrutinize every inch of this Loki finale.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on March 25, 2022. The wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a bit longer, as it’s currently set for February 17, 2023.