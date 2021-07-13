2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead With 24 Nods, ‘WandaVision’ Follows With 23
Posted on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 by Danielle Ryan
It’s that time again… time to celebrate the best of television entertainment! The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will give us a chance to cheer for all of the small-screen champions who kept us somewhat sane during the past year. The golden era of television is only getting more glorious, with streaming services competing to deliver the absolute best entertainment possible. It means there’s a lot to choose from and sift through, but more content means, in this case, more good content.
The Outstanding Drama Series category is a real trip this year, with historical dramas (The Crown, Bridgerton) facing down a superhero farce (The Boys) and the latest in the Star Wars universe. In fact, the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Netflix’s The Crown both lead this year’s nominees, with 24 nominations each. And Disney has another reason to celebrate, as WandaVision trailed only slightly with 23 nods.
Ted Lasso looks like the comedy contender for the night, setting a record for a freshman comedy with 20 nominations. The recently canceled Lovecraft Country will go down swinging with 18 nominations, and constant awards darling The Handmaid‘s Tale earned 11 nods.
“Virtual events kept us connected when we all needed it most, but I’m ready to celebrate face to face,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in the live nominations announcement. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be an in-person event for all of its nominees to attend, a stark contrast from last year’s virtual show. It should feel like a return to a bit of normalcy, where we can celebrate The Handmaid’s Tale instead of feeling like we’re living through it.
Cedric the Entertainer will serve as the host for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which is currently scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Check out the list of the biggest 2021 Emmy nominations below. You can find a complete list of all nominations, including the many technical ones, here.
2021 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series:
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding TV Movie:
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Allison Janey – Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Anya-Taylor Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan – This is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hanna Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance – The Crown
Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
Claire Foy – The Crown
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad – This is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams – Hacks
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Animated Program:
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
South Park: The Pandemic Special
The Simpsons
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert