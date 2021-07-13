It’s that time again… time to celebrate the best of television entertainment! The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will give us a chance to cheer for all of the small-screen champions who kept us somewhat sane during the past year. The golden era of television is only getting more glorious, with streaming services competing to deliver the absolute best entertainment possible. It means there’s a lot to choose from and sift through, but more content means, in this case, more good content.

The Outstanding Drama Series category is a real trip this year, with historical dramas (The Crown, Bridgerton) facing down a superhero farce (The Boys) and the latest in the Star Wars universe. In fact, the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Netflix’s The Crown both lead this year’s nominees, with 24 nominations each. And Disney has another reason to celebrate, as WandaVision trailed only slightly with 23 nods.

Ted Lasso looks like the comedy contender for the night, setting a record for a freshman comedy with 20 nominations. The recently canceled Lovecraft Country will go down swinging with 18 nominations, and constant awards darling The Handmaid‘s Tale earned 11 nods.

“Virtual events kept us connected when we all needed it most, but I’m ready to celebrate face to face,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in the live nominations announcement. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be an in-person event for all of its nominees to attend, a stark contrast from last year’s virtual show. It should feel like a return to a bit of normalcy, where we can celebrate The Handmaid’s Tale instead of feeling like we’re living through it.

Cedric the Entertainer will serve as the host for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which is currently scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Check out the list of the biggest 2021 Emmy nominations below. You can find a complete list of all nominations, including the many technical ones, here.

2021 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Limited Series:



I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding TV Movie:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janey – Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya-Taylor Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan – This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Hanna Einbinder – Hacks

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hanna Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance – The Crown

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Claire Foy – The Crown

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad – This is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams – Hacks

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Animated Program:

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

South Park: The Pandemic Special

The Simpsons

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert