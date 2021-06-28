Disney+ is all about celebrating the halfway point of their new shows now. Following last week’s mid-season trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, this time it’s Marvel’s Loki that’s getting the mid-season sneak peek treatment, and this one is far more interesting. Though most of the trailer is spent catching audiences up with what’s happened in the first three episodes so far, there’s still some new footage from the back half of the season, including the arrest of both Lokis by the Time Variance Authority.

Loki Mid-Season Trailer

At the end of the third episode of Loki, the God of Mischief we know from The Avengers (Tom Hiddleston) and The Variant who calls herself Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) ended up trapped on the moon of Lamentis-1, which was on the verge of being obliterated by a planet that was about to crash into it. Though it might seem like they’re doomed, it’s probably only the impetus for them to have yet another heart-to-heart conversation with each other as the world is about to end around them.

Both of the Lokis are about to get a surprise though, because new footage in the Loki mid-season trailer reveals that the Time Variance Authority will be apprehending them at some point in the next three episodes. In fact, original Loki is actually rather insulted that he doesn’t have nearly as big of a security escort as his female counterpart, and Mobius (Owen Wilson) can’t help but laugh it off.

Other intriguing snippets of footage include what appears to be a young version of Loki (though we’re not clear if it’s meant to be for Tom Hiddleston or Sophia Di Martino) that first surfaced in a recent featurette. There’s also a shot of Loki apparently back in Asgard wearing his full suit. The green flags behind him would seem to indicate that he may be the new ruler, and we’re not sure what that’s about. But since we also have no idea how he comes to be wearing a full-on business suit with political campaign buttons and his horned helmet, there’s a lot that still requires explanation.

Here is the official synopsis for Loki:

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

The first three episodes of Loki are streaming now on Disney+, and three more are on the way.