Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now halfway through its debut season on Disney+. The animated spin-off of The Clone Wars follows the the elite and experimental clones known as the Bad Batch as they protect a mysterious young female clone named Omega from dangerous bounty hunters trying to capture her. But they also have to contend with one of their own turning against them and leading an army of Imperial troopers to wipe them out.

See what happens next in the Bad Batch mid-season trailer below.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Mid-Season Trailer

This Bad Batch mid-season trailer doesn’t really reveal anything big from the remaining episodes of series. The Martell sisters, Captain Rex, and bounty hunter Fennec Shand have already appeared on the series, but we clearly haven’t seen the last of them.

Omega is still very much in danger with Fennec Shand in hot pursuit, but the Bad Batch still doesn’t know why. Hopefully that’s a mystery solved before the end of the season. Meanwhile, Crosshair is making things even more difficult, knowing how his former unit operates inside and out. He’s taken on the mantle of a Death Trooper, and he won’t stop until his former allies are destroyed.

One character who we’ll be seeing return to the animated Star Wars world is bounty hunter Cad Bane. He doesn’t make an appearance in this trailer, but fans keeping up with The Bad Batch know that he made a triumphant return at the end of the most recent episode, as the bounty hunter who captured Omega. That’s not going to sit well with your favorite clones.

The Bad Batch has done a fine job expanding the animated side of the Star Wars universe so far, and it’s made the story of these unique Clone Troopers even more compelling. Hopefully the second half of the season can keep the momentum going.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Rebels), Brad Rau (Rebels, Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Resistance). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Rebels) serves as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Resistance) as producer. Rau also acts as supervising director and Corbett is the head writer.

Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ right now, and catch new episodes on Fridays.