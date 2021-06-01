Loki writer Michael Waldron has been burdened with glorious purpose — and it’s to tease how the upcoming Disney+ series may or may not be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe without giving too much away. To his credit, he does a good job, revealing that Loki will have “wide-reaching” ramifications on the MCU at large, though remaining coy on whether those effects would reach Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on which Waldron is also a writer.

What kind of Loki MCU connections can we expect? Well, we can expect cameos from alternate versions of familiar Marvel characters, maybe. Consequences, probably. What kind of consequences? Waldron isn’t about to tell us just yet.

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Waldron is asked how the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, upon which he serves as head writer, might connect to another MCU project he’s attached to, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“That would just be crazy conjecture,” Waldron said, showing off the results of his Marvel media training. But, he continued:

“All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications. I think that certainly, our aim with the ‘Loki’ series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with ‘Loki’]? Maybe so.”

“Cleaning up some of the messes” in Doctor Strange 2 that were made in Loki is interesting, as it suggests that Loki’s timeline-hopping missions on behalf of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) could earn the attention of the Sorcerer Supreme. Perhaps where Loki deals with the bureaucratic side of the TVA, Doctor Strange might handle the three space lizards that run it? That’s probably the best guess we can get out of this very cagey response from Waldron.

Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the God of Mischief, while Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw round out the cast. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame as he subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc.