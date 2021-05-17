Meet Agent Mobius, a TVA agent who has no time for mischief. Which makes him a great match for the God of Mischief himself, Loki. Marvel Studios has released a new Loki clip that introduces Owen Wilson‘s Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of the organization that reins in any time anomalies like Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki. Watch the clip below.

Loki Clip

Who knew it would take Marvel and Disney+ to give us a Midnight in Paris reunion? But Hiddleston and Wilson show off the sparkling chemistry they’ve long had in the new Loki clip, which follows Loki as he’s taken prisoner by the Time Variance Authority and led through its colorless halls by TVA Agent Mobius. But despite his buttoned-up appearance, Mobius is more than happy to banter with Loki, calling him out on his bluff and doling out some intriguing exposition about how the TVA works. Of course, Loki is the one to point out that the whole operation feels a lot less intimidating when you realize that the TVA was put together by three space lizards.

Loki comes more than a month after Marvel’s last Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up its run, but remains one of the most anticipated new titles on the streamer. Most of that is down to the return of fan-favorite Loki, but also to the show’s trippy storyline and surreal visuals, which will help it tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity. There’s also the goofy-looking clock/sundial thing that suggest that Loki may be a lot weirder than we expect. If Loki is a success, there’s potential for it to continue down the road in a second season, according to Marvel producer Nate Moore.

Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in Loki, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show.

Here is the synopsis for Loki:

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.