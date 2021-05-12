Loki is headed to Disney+ in a few weeks, and while it’s safe to say fans are already excited, they’re bound to be even more excited when they see the new poster. Because this poster introduces us to everyone’s favorite new character, some weird…cartoon…clock…thing? Or maybe it’s a coin? I don’t know, actually. Whatever it is, it’s weird, and I love it. See the Loki poster below.

Disney+ is launching Loki on June 9, and while we’ve already seen footage from the show, there are still plenty of surprises in store. For one thing, this new poster seems to reveal that the series features some sort of cartoon character. I have no idea what that thing is – it looks like a clock, or a sundial, or a coin, or even a piece of candy. It could be anything, I guess! That’s the magic of Loki. Hell, maybe that’s the new Thor. Prove it’s not, kids. I was already curious about this show, but now that I know there’s some goofball cartoon creep – I can just tell from that smile that that thing is a creep – I’m even more curious. What is that cartoon up to? What’s he (or she?) thinking? I want answers.

Loki “features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.