The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been steadily introducing all things multiverse, with little nods to alternate timelines and the like in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame. But Loki will be the first Marvel title to go full-tilt on multiverse shenanigans, of which there will be a lot, Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases. Which of course means: alternate versions of some of our favorite Marvel characters.

In Entertainment Weekly‘s preview of the Marvel Disney+ series Loki, Feige teased that the alternate timelines that Loki will be traversing on behalf of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) will inevitably lead him to run into some familiar faces. But they won’t be exactly like the MCU characters we know, Feige said:

“Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular. He’s been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures. Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki’s story [was] the initial desire [for the series].”

There’s already been some speculation that an alternate version of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow might be showing up, though it’ll be interesting to see if Loki bumps into any of the Avengers during his mission to preserve the timeline he shattered. Per head writer Michael Waldron, each time in which Loki jumps into a new alternate reality, the show will “take inspiration from different things,” with one episode paying tribute to Blade Runner‘s noir aesthetic.

But even more enticing: the possibility that Loki could encounter some other alternate Lokis. There’s the interesting character dynamic that could come out of this Loki meeting with the Loki Prime, who redeemed himself and died trying to stop Thanos, but also the irresistible image of two Tom Hiddleston’s in one frame. And that opens the door for Loki to make many more appearances in the MCU in the future.

But Hiddleston was mum on whether he would reprising his role as Loki beyond this “initial season” of Loki. “I’m open to everything,” he told EW. “I have said goodbye to the character. I’ve said hello to the character. I said goodbye to the character [again]. I’ve learned not to make assumptions, I suppose. I’m just grateful that I’m still here, and there are still new roads to explore.”

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.