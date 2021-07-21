If you thought Loki being confirmed as gender fluid and bisexual in the God of Mischief’s own series on Disney+ was mind-blowing, you’re going to be shocked to hear what the Marvel Studios show almost included.

In Assembled: The Making of Loki, we get a glimpse at the development process for the series, including a white board where plans for the series were being explored in the writers room. On that board was a description of a montage that didn’t end up in the show, and it would have featured Loki getting everything he ever wanted. In addition to collecting the Infinity Stones and becoming the King of Asgard, he also would have had loads of wild sex. No, seriously.

Loki’s Lost Montage

In the above shot, if you look at the numbered list to the left of head writer Michael Waldron, you’ll see a description of a montage. In this sequence, it looks like Loki would have originally had a longer journey to his realization of how much power the Time Variance Authority. Here’s what the list says:

Loki visiting different time periods Doing crazy mischief, aka sex Pivots to taking power Collecting Infinity Stones Has the Gauntlet, holds power, more sex, bi, alien, etc. Alone in the throne room. He’s taken power but is infected with thoughts that it isn’t “real” because of TVA’s control over free will Returns to the TVA, gauntlet’s power down, Mobius is waiting for him Loki gives honest answers to Mobius. Mobius shows the sheer power of TVA.

So it appears as if Mobius and the TVA would have let Loki escape and carry out his wildest dreams. At the very least, Mobius might have shown these events to Loki in the holoprojector of the Time Theater. But I’m betting this was meant to be something Loki experienced himself, because otherwise he might think the TVA was lying to him about the ultimate outcome of him returning to the agency of his own volition.

Loki Wielding the Infinity Gauntlet

Seeing Loki wield the Infinity Gauntlet with all the Infinity Stones would have been a nice treat for fans. It would have basically been like a mini-episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series playing out in live-action form. Who knows what Loki would have used the Infinity Stones for? Maybe that’s initially how he turned Thor into a frog in the deleted scene we’ve heard so much about. After all, there was a deleted sequence that also saw Loki becoming King of Asgard, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

More than likely, this was a sequence that would have been complicated and expensive to shoot for such a small amount of screentime. In the end, the series is able to give Loki the same realization, but in a manner with less spectacle and more emotion. He realizes that his future doesn’t hold any real happiness for him, especially with the death of his mother Frigga, and he also learns that no one cares about the power of the Infinity Stones in the offices of the TVA. So as fun as this montage would have been, perhaps it would have been too much.

No Sex for Loki

It’s not hard to imagine why we didn’t see Loki fulfilling this specific part of this montage. After all, there are a lot of kids who enjoy the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since this is a Disney+ show, they’d have a lot of questions for their parents if Loki was hooking up with all sorts of men, women, aliens, etc.

It’s nice to see that the writing staff wanted to hit the bisexual side of Loki even harder in their original plans for the series. As it stands, the mention of Loki being bisexual at least makes his sexual preferences canon, but it’s also just a small bit of conversation that happens in a single episode. It’s not as minor as the rest of Disney’s attempts at representation of the LGBTQ+ community, but it still could have been capitalized on even more without digging into wild sex. I suppose we can hope the second season of Loki will get a little sexier.