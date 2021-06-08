We have a low-key Loki teasers round-up for you, with the premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Disney+ series fast approaching and Disney kicking its marketing into high gear. There are revelations galore in these teasers, such as the confirmation that the God of Mischief is gender fluid, while in one teaser, Owen Wilson battles audio editing. See the Loki teasers below.

First up is the biggest bomb of the group: the teaser that confirmed Loki’s gender fluidity. The new teaser, released Sunday on the Loki Twitter, is light on new footage but closes with a shot of the Time Variance Authority’s file on Loki, which designates his sex as “FLUID.”

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA ? Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

This is a major development for a Marvel property (and even more so, for a Disney property), though the God of Mischief’s gender fluidity is not exactly new to the character. Due to his shapeshifting powers, it’s long been speculated that gender was hardly a barrier for Loki, and it in fact became canon in the comics in 2014, when Odin referred to Loki as “my son, and my daughter, and my child who is both.”

Another thing that Loki is declared to be: a “cosmic mistake,” according to the first of short two teasers released not long ago. A member of TVA calls Loki that, but Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) wants to learn more about what makes Loki tick. Thus begins a beautiful, uncertain partnership between Loki and Mobius, which is explored in the second teaser — though things naturally go remarkably wrong from the get-go.

Last but not least, we have a featurette introducing Owen Wilson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it’s more like a video introducing Wilson to severe audio editing. Dressed like his character from Night at the Museum, Wilson speaks about how Hiddleston gave him a crash course on the MCU in what they called “the Loki lectures,” but it’s hard to concentrate when Wilson’s speech sounds like every other word has been chopped up into a word salad. Poor Wilson, known for his easygoing way of speaking, didn’t have a chance against the editor of this featurette.

Hiddleston reprises his longtime Marvel Studios role as the God of Mischief in Loki, while Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw round out the cast. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame as he gets captured by the TVA and is enlisted to help repair the shattered timeline.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.