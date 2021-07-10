The Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be moving in the direction of more and more animal superheroes: not just reptiles, but also amphibians. While we wait for the inevitable Alligator Loki spin-off (that’s not seriously a thing … yet), fans will have to content themselves with the hatching of Easter eggs. But one such Easter egg almost had a bigger debut in Loki.

Frog Thor, AKA Throg, is a fan favorite in Marvel Comics, but on the Disney+series Loki, he’s only a tadpole of an idea right now. However, writer and producer Eric Martin recently revealed that we could have seen the amphibian God of Thunder lay a smackdown on Loki back in the first episode of the Marvel Studios series.

Martin recently took to Twitter to deliver a #LokiMidnightTheater thread, where he revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits about Loki‘s production of the fifth episode of the series. Here’s one of the most interesting tidbits:

Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell. #LokiMidnightTheater — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

Loki Frog Thor Deleted Scene and More Explained

As you can see above, the Loki crew actually shot a scene with Frog Thor pummeling Loki. Sadly, Throg was relegated to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in a jar on the surface of the Void, the expansive, limbo-like realm where Loki and all his mischievous variants find themselves banished by the Time Variance Authority.

Alligator Loki was created using visual effects but he had a plush stand-in with its own director’s chair on the set. It turns out that almost all the exterior scenes in the Void were shot on a soundstage. Martin notes that production designer Kasra Farahani “redressed [the stage] for each new scene” and director Kate Herron and cinematographer Autumn Durald “carefully shot in different angles to make it all feel new.”

According to Martin, Farahani “literally bought a bowling alley in Omaha and had it shipped out to Atlanta to be turned into The Loki Palace.” Between takes, Martin said that star Tom Hiddleston “is always moving. He’ll run in place, do squats, whatever.” If you’re late to Loki and just now binging the first five (of six) episodes, you may want to consider doing some squats yourself to keep the blood stirring in your legs.

There was some real emotion behind Hiddleston’s goodbye hug with Owen Wilson. “We were all sequestered to avoid COVID,” Martin said, “so I think they just enjoyed human contact.”

Loki is available to stream now on Disney+.