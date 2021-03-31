There have been a variety of Batmobiles released by LEGO over the years, including the massive Ultimate Collector Series version inspired by Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie. But for those looking for a more classic Caped Crusader car, LEGO will have you covered later this year.

Reaching all the way back to the classic Batman TV series from 1966, LEGO is releasing a Batmobile playset inspired by the customized 1955 Ford Lincoln Futura that became the vehicle of choice of Batman and The Boy Wonder.

LEGO Batman 1966 Batmobile Playset

The LEGO Batman 1966 Batmobile playset comes with some projectiles to shoot at Joker, even though the villain doesn’t have his own vehicle to give chase. But surely you can track down one of the villain’s many vehicles that have been released over the years. It’s just a shame that Robin isn’t included to take a ride along with Batman.

This is another set that seems geared towards the adult builders out there. Though it’s not officially part of the Ultimate Collector Series, it comes with a display plate to sit on the shelf alongside the vehicle. Previously, the only way to get your hands on a LEGO version of the classic Batmobile was to pick up the humongous 1996 Batcave playset that’s now been retired. So this is a much more affordable way to get your hands on this LEGO vehicle. Hopefully the Batcopter (which also came with the Batcave playset) and Batboat won’t be far behind.

The Brothers Brick spotted this LEGO set listed online, but details on pricing and availability were not included at the time. We’ll keep you posted if more information becomes available.