This year marks the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton‘s big screen adaptation of Batman, not to mention the 80th anniversary of the world’s greatest detective. LEGO is celebrating in a big way with an awesome new LEGO Batmobile set that gives us the biggest and most detailed version of Batman’s signature vehicle yet. Check it out in full below.

Batman 1989 LEGO Batmobile

This LEGO Batmobile not only features a cockpit that slides open, but there are also two hidden machine guns with pop-up function activated by the rotating exhaust on the back of the vehicle. There are seats for two minifigures, so Batman and Vicki Vale can be seated comfortably.

Plus, there are two grappling hooks on the sides of the vehicle, though they’re purely decorative, so you won’t be catching any villains with them. But perhaps the nicest little detail is that the wheel trims on this set have with the Bat logo and specially designed tires for the front wheels.

This LEGO Batmobile is also much bigger than your usual Batman vehicle playset. There are 3,306 pieces to build the 1989 Batmobile, and that includes the pieces for the brand new Batman, Joker and Vicki Vale minifigures that come with this set, all of which can be displayed on a cool Gotham City building ledge style base. It’s a shame it doesn’t also come with a minifigure of Tim Burton with some scraggly plastic hair and sunglasses.

Also, if you’re looking to snag this for Christmas, if you buy the set between November 29 and December 5, you will also receive an additional, exclusive miniature replica of the new model as a free gift while supplies last. Here’s how the 336-piece set compares to the larger LEGO Batmobile:

The 1989 Batman LEGO Batmobile will be for sale starting on Black Friday, November 29 for $249.99 at LEGO.com and in LEGO retail stores around the country.