It will be nearly another year until we find out what happened Last Night in Soho. Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated horror thriller featuring a star-studded cast that includes Joy, Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (recently seen in Murder Mystery), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen,and Rita Tushingham, has been pushed back to April 23, 2021. That is seven months after its original September 25, 2020 release date.

Wright confirmed the delay in a tweet, writing, “Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

Little is known about Last Night in Soho, which is written by Wright and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The first photo from the production revealed a very scared Thomasin McKenzie wearing some intense teen goth make-up, and that’s not much to go on. But the new production still released by Focus Features, which co-financed the film with Film4, spotlights two other members of the star-studded cast: Joy and Smith, who are standing very intimately with each other under moody lighting. They’re dressed up in glamorous ’60s outfits and standing in front of an old-fashioned rotary phone, which offers us a tidbit about which characters will inhabit the film’s two storylines, which take place in 1960s London and contemporary times.

Wright had previously teased that the film taps into his “nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in. You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like? Imagine if you knew everything you knew now, and went back. I’m taking a premise whereby you have a character who, in a sort of abstract way, gets to travel in time. And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.'”

Last Night in Soho is produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Universal Pictures International will release the film internationally on April 23, 2021.